Asian Stocks - 16-04-18

TOKYO, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.26% to 21835.53 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.40% to 1736.22 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.53% to 3110.65 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.60% to 30315.59 points.