Co-serviceman of soldier killed in Artsakh arrested for alleged crime

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The details of the death of conscript Alek Karapetyan have been revealed. A criminal case has been initiated charged with murder. The suspect is identified and arrested.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Investigative Committee of Armenia, according to preliminary information Alek Karapetyan was fatally injured at 19:15, April 15 during conducting sentry duty. The latter died on the way to the military hospital.

The serviceman was fatally injured by his co-serviceman during a brawl.

Preliminary investigation is underway.