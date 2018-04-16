18 people hospitalized from Yerevan rally after brawling with police officers

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 18 people have been hospitalized in Yerevan’s St. Gregory The Illuminator Medical Center as a result of clashes between police forces and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s crowd in Baghramyan Avenue earlier in the day. “The patients are being examined, they are all in stable condition. Most likely they won’t need surgical interventions. They will be discharged after being examined,” the medical center said.

Media reports said two police officers are also hospitalized.

Pashinyan himself also suffered injuries when the situation escalated in Baghramyan Avenue. He was treated for minor injuries and has already left the hospital.

Three police officers were hospitalized to the Nairi Medical Center, one of them being in serious condition.

Yerevan police issued a statement demanding opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan to cease the rally in the city. In case of failure to comply within a reasonable period of time, police said they will disperse the rally with special measures and force.

“Public order has been grossly violated as a result of the violent actions of protesters of the rally led by you in Baghramyan Avenue.

All warnings, demands and other restrictive actions of the police are no longer effective, thus, under Article 33 of the law on assembly, police are demanding from you to cease the rally.

In case of your absence from the location of the rally or failure to comply with the demand within a reasonable period of time, police will disperse the rally using force and special measures,” the police said in a statement addressed to opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan