Armenian parliament to work normally on April 17

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will work normally on April 17, the MPs will work until fulfilling the agenda, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told the reporters at the National Assembly, commenting on the activities of head of “Civil Contract” party, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

To the question if there is an option of changing the building or the area of the parliament session, Baghdasaryan noted that their building is the National Assembly and its Session Hall.

“The election of the Prime Minister will take place tomorrow, on April 17 at 12:00 during the parliament session. The candidate will be nominated and debates will take place”, ARMENPRESS reports Vahram Baghdasaryan as saying.

The reporters noted that the session of the RPA Council took place in Tsakhadzor on April 14 to which Baghdasaryan responded that it was not the first time and they often do so.

The ruling coalition of Armenia, the parliamentary factions of the Republican Party and the ARF, unanimously decided at an April 16 joint sitting to nominate the candidacy of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan for next Prime Minister. The election of the PM will take place in an open voting format in the Armenian parliament on April 17 – when for the first time in modern history of the country a Prime Minister will be elected by Members of Parliament.

Earlier on April 14, the RPA (ruling party) Council also unanimously approved the Executive Body’s decision on nominating Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy.

Armenia transitioned into a parliamentary system April 9. On the same day, Armen Sarkissian (no relation to Serzh Sargsyan) was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia.

A new government will be formed within 20 days after lawmakers will elect a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan