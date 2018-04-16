Criminal proceedings launched on public disturbances and illegal rallies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecution of Armenia released a statement saying that criminal cases have been initiated on organizing rallies with violation of rules and public disturbances since April 13 in Yerevan.

“Since April 13, MP Nikol Pashinyan organized and held rallies in Yerevan, during which the law on assembly has been repeatedly violated, obstructing the right of citizens of free movement and the exercise of other rights, and normal functioning of organizations.

By failing to follow numerous statement of the police, the participants of the rally breached into the YSU on April 13, and into the Public Radio building on April 14, by damaging property and harming on-duty citizens and endangering public safety.

Since the morning of April 16, by continuing unlawful actions, the participants of the rally proceeded through Baghramyan Avenue in an attempt to bypass on-duty police officers and failing to comply with lawful orders.

By damaging state and private property in the Avenue, the participants of the rally used violence on on-duty police officers and endangered public safety.

Criminal cases have been launched on Article 225, 225,1 and the investigation has been tasked to the special investigative service”, the Prosecution said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan