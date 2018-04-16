Economic growth to continue this year in case of no force majeure situation – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia discusses the country’s 2030 development strategy program: it will be approved in coming months, 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the ruling Republican Party’s candidate for Prime Minister, said in an interview to the Russian Izvestiya news agency, in response to questions relating to demographic issues, Armenpress reports.

“Yes, such issue exists. It is typical not only to Armenia. In our case there is a critical mass of the population which can later affect some figures. In connection with this we are working on a specific program and want to reach Armenia’s population 4 million in 2040. Not long ago we were discussing the country’s development strategy program up to 2030. I hope it will be approved in coming months. Yes, we have not so big natural growth. We greatly encourage large families and should continue working on this path. I don’t think the balance will be broken in the medium term. Yes we are less, but are not working bad. We have comparable GDP per capital results with our neighbors. Last year the GDP growth comprised 7.5%. The average salary in Armenia is higher than in our neighbors. Over the past ten years we managed to increase twice our economy. Today 37% share of the GDP belongs to the export of goods and services, this is a good figure, but we should not be satisfied with this. If there is no force majeure situation, the growth will continue this year”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan