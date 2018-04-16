7 inmates dead, 17 injured in USA prison riot
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Seven inmates have been killed and 17 others were wounded after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina, USA, ABC reported.
The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.
The fight lasted for an entire night as law enforcement and prison security agencies attempted to tackle the violent incident.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:00 Three Yerevan police officers hospitalized – one in serious condition
- 16:50 Traffic restored in Yerevan as Baghramyan and France Square remain closed
- 16:43 Artsakh’s President receives Chairman of National Commission on TV and Radio of Armenia
- 16:41 Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan suffered minor injuries, says wife
- 16:34 Opposition MP treated for injuries in hospital after contacting barbed wire
- 16:31 Lavrov: Russia-West relations are worse than in Cold War era
- 16:29 Economic growth to continue this year in case of no force majeure situation – Serzh Sargsyan
- 16:29 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in USA prison riot
- 16:25 Transition to parliamentary system won’t change Armenia’s relations with outside world, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 16:22 President of Artsakh posthumously awards soldier Alek Karapetyan with “Combat Service” medal
- 16:20 Soldier dies in one of military units of Artsakh’s Defense Army
- 16:15 Conflicting info on whereabouts of opposition MP as reports suggest hospitalization
- 16:07 Police demand opposition MP to halt rally, failure to comply will result in forceful dispersion
- 15:57 Serzh Sargsyan comments on importance of restoring railway communication with Russia
- 15:51 Russia is part of Europe and should be in PACE – Serzh Sargsyan
- 15:32 Opposition MP, crowd escalate situation in Baghramyan Avenue, brief chaotic brawl ensues with police forces
- 15:22 Serzh Sargsyan says Armenia’s decision to join EAEU is justified
- 15:01 President Sarkissian receives Senator Olivier Cadic representing French citizens living abroad
- 14:36 Russian telecom watchdog begins blocking Telegram
- 14:25 Serzh Sargsyan ready to take on responsibility of PM’s office, if elected
- 14:11 Serzh Sargsyan considers positive participation in integration processes from Armenia’s active development perspective
- 14:03 Yerevan police call on opposition MP to cease blocking city streets
- 13:58 Ruling coalition nominates Serzh Sargsyan for next Prime Minister
- 13:48 Artsakh foreign ministry’s comment on Maragha massacres disseminated in OSCE
- 13:40 President Sarkissian highlights Church’s uniting role during visit to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
- 12:54 Crowd of opposition protesters block Yerevan Victory Bridge, deny child-carrying vehicle to pass
- 12:25 Future of Karabakh is free life – Serzh Sargsyan
- 12:07 Several universities resume classes normally amid reports of interruptions, cancellations in some institutions
- 11:56 Opposition crowd breach into Pedagogical University in Yerevan, call for strike
- 11:45 Protesters resist on-duty police officers, ignore orders and block patrol vehicles
- 11:43 Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
- 11:27 Crowd of protesters block Khanjyan Str. – Vardanants Str. intersection after marching through Yerevan
- 11:15 Parliamentary system to enable faster economic development in Armenia, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 11:06 Yerevan Municipality urges rally participants to refrain from steps on arbitrarily moving and damaging city property
- 11:03 Yerevan police issue warning on appropriate measures if public disturbance escalates
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 6802 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
14:44, 04.09.2018
Viewed 3361 times Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 3213 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1631 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1458 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve