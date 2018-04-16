7 inmates dead, 17 injured in USA prison riot

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Seven inmates have been killed and 17 others were wounded after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina, USA, ABC reported.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.

The fight lasted for an entire night as law enforcement and prison security agencies attempted to tackle the violent incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan