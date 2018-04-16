Transition to parliamentary system won’t change Armenia’s relations with outside world, says Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system will not change Armenia’s relations with the outside world, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the ruling party’s candidate for next Prime Minister, said in an interview to the Russian Izvestia news agency.

“The parliamentary system implies a strong legislative power, before which the government is fully accountable to. The president, being the head of state, guided by national interests, will follow the implementation of the Constitution. In certain cases he can dispute legislative acts, address them to the Constitutional Court and even not sign. Of course, in these cases, within three days after the president’s refusal to approve documents, the ones approved by the government or the Prime Minister come into force. The government is the high body of exercising authority, while the Prime Minister decides main directions of domestic and foreign policy. This system change will not change Armenia’s relations with the outside world,” Sargsyan said.

According to him, changes in the foreign or domestic political arena can happen in case when the parliamentary majority wants these changes. In addition, it is important that the minister of foreign affairs is guided by instructions from the Prime Minister.

“The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on brotherhood and friendship, which have passed through trials during time. Together we have passed a centennial, and the parliamentary majority, led by the Republican Party, together with its partner party Dashnaktsutyun, will from now also consistently develop and strengthen our allied relations with Russia. And this is very positively impacting Armenia’s development. I think it is inappropriate to speak about changes of policy in relations with Russia,” Sargsyan said.

