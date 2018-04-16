Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

President of Artsakh posthumously awards soldier Alek Karapetyan with “Combat Service” medal


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on April 16 on posthumously awarding soldier Alek Karapetyan with “Combat Service” medal for the courage shown during the defense of the state border of Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




