President of Artsakh posthumously awards soldier Alek Karapetyan with “Combat Service” medal
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on April 16 on posthumously awarding soldier Alek Karapetyan with “Combat Service” medal for the courage shown during the defense of the state border of Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
