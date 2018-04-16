Serzh Sargsyan comments on importance of restoring railway communication with Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia makes maximum efforts to restore railway communication with the Russian Federation, 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the ruling Republican Party’s candidate for Prime Minister, said in an interview to the Russian Izvestiya news agency, asked when and in what timeframes it would be possible to solve this issue, Armenpress reports.

“Russia is Armenia’s main trade-economic partner, our main market. Moreover, the one and only land route through Upper Lars connects us with Russia. Unfortunately, the operation of this route is linked with climate conditions. Sometimes this route is closed due to weather conditions”, Sargsyan said.

He stated that there are ferry crossings, but they are more expensive and less effective. “For us it would be very useful if the railway communication opened. But it doesn’t depend on us. We keep constant contacts with the Russian and Georgian sides on this matter and are aware of the ongoing talks. Let’s see how they will end. In any case we are making maximum efforts in this regard”, Serzh Sargsyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan