Serzh Sargsyan says Armenia’s decision to join EAEU is justified

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan considers right Armenia’s decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

“We have never tried to receive benefits from conflicts and contradictions. We have always openly talked about our beliefs and priorities. This is the most favorable situation when it is possible to move forward through a dialogue. I think our decision, undoubtedly, was justified in terms of our economy and receiving support by our citizens. The most important for the leader or the ruling organs I always consider the adoption of such decisions that will be possible to implement during the course of life. But, of course, the people’s support is needed here. I don’t speak about populism as each large-scale reforms as a rule are not being accepted by the people with enthusiasm at the initial stage. It’s welcoming that this decision is supported by our citizens”, Serzh Sargsyan, the ruling Republican Party’s candidate for Prime Minister, said in an interview to the Russian Izvestiya news agency, in response to the question whether Armenia’s decision was justified given that in some period the country was proposed an association with the EU.

Asked how Armenia managed to keep the firm mutual partnership with the European Union after joining the EAEU, the 3rd President said: “We really maintained close and positive ties with the EU states and the European Union in particular by not forgetting about the commitments we have assumed in other integration unions. We were honest during the talks and did everything what we said. We have not tried to deceive anyone, gain time and skip over the other at the expense of anyone else. This is not our approach. “Either, or” approach is unacceptable for Armenia. For us the “both, and” approach is convenient. Today, being an EAEU member, we have good ties with the EU and the European countries. And this was also talked about during the Munich security conference where both the Russian side and the EU were bringing Armenia’s example as an exemplary country that is always ready for dialogue”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan