Serzh Sargsyan ready to take on responsibility of PM’s office, if elected

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is a person who is able to worthily represent Armenia in the international arena, 3rd President of Armenia, candidate for next Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan told the Russian Izvestia news agency in an interview.

“In his younger years Armen Sarkissian was a promising physicist. In the early 1990’s he was appointed as our Ambassador to Great Britain. Afterwards he served as Prime Minister. In 2013, he returned to the UK as Ambassador of Armenia. When we were considering presidential candidates, we reached a conclusion that he is the most appropriate person. He has a wide range of contacts in Russia, the West and in the Arab world. Armen Sarkissian is able to worthily represent our country in the international arena. I’m not speaking about foreign policy, rather foreign contacts. These are different things,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan mentioned that the president is widely known in the Armenian Diaspora. Therefore Sarkissian can have a unifying role for Armenians living outside Armenia.

According to Serzh Sargsyan, the administration type is being changed in Armenia, not the regime.

Until 2022, both domestic and foreign policy will be mainly implemented by the parliamentary coalition.

The 3rd President also commented on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s recent statement when the latter had said that Serzh Sargsyan is the most worthy candidate for next Prime Minister.

“My fellow party members supported the recommendation of Karen Karapetyan and I am ready to bear this responsibility. But nothing is eternal, and that’s why simultaneously with my responsibilities – if of course my candidacy gets approved in the parliament – I am planning to spend much time for exchange of experience, which I have gathered during tenures in various positions throughout the years. This is very important. We must think about worthy young politicians, who exist both among Republicans and beyond. We have great and useful work to do for Armenia, “ Sargsyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan