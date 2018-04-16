Yerevan police call on opposition MP to cease blocking city streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia released a new statement saying law enforcement agencies are entitled to cease a rally under Article 33 of the law on assembly, if it assesses that otherwise it is impossible to prevent the restrictions of rights of other citizens or the disproportionate restriction of public interest.

“Police are receiving numerous complaints from individual organizations of Yerevan, including from educational and medical institutions, stating that their normal functions are obstructed because of the actions of protesters since morning. The Constitutional right of free movement of thousands of people is being restricted. This situation had led to the restriction of basic rights of other citizens and public interests.

The Police of Armenia is reminding that law enforcement agencies are entitled under Article 33 of the law on assembly to cease the rally if it is deemed that otherwise the disproportionate restriction of basic rights of citizens and public interests can’t be prevented.

The Police of Armenia is calling on Nikol Pashinyan, the organizer of the rally, to unconditionally fulfill the obligations of an organizer under the law, namely to cease blocking the streets and ensure the normal process of the assembly,” the statement of the police said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan