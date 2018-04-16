Ruling coalition nominates Serzh Sargsyan for next Prime Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The ruling coalition of Armenia, the parliamentary factions of the Republican Party and the ARF, unanimously decided at an April 16 joint sitting to nominate the candidacy of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan for next Prime Minister.

The election of the PM will take place in an open voting format in the Armenian parliament on April 17 – when for the first time in modern history of the country a Prime Minister will be elected by Members of Parliament.

Earlier on April 14, the HHK (ruling party) Council also unanimously approved the Executive Body’s decision on nominating Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy.

Armenia transitioned into a parliamentary system April 9. On the same day, Armen Sarkissian (no relation to Serzh Sargsyan) was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia.

A new government will be formed within 20 days after lawmakers will elect a Prime Minister.

