President Sarkissian highlights Church’s uniting role during visit to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nune Sarkissian on April 14 visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin where they met with His Holiness Garegin II – Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II congratulated Armen Sarkissian on inauguration, expressing confidence that his rich experience in public administration field will serve at best for the country’s progress justifying the people’s expectations both in the Fatherland and the Diaspora.

Catholicos Garegin II affirmed that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin should continue supporting the country’s leadership and the President in strengthening the Armenian independent statehood and overcoming the existing challenges.

He wished President Armen Sarkissian that his vision and dreams on the future of the country and people become reality.

President Armen Sarkissian thanked His Holiness Garegin II for the wishes and stated that he assumed the post of the President of Armenia by having a belief towards the people, Fatherland and Armenian Church. He also highlighted the Church’s uniting role.

During the meeting Catholicos Garegin II and President Sarkissian also talked about numerous programs.

At the end of the meeting His Holiness Garegin II and the President visited the Mother Cathedral.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



