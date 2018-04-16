Opposition crowd breach into Pedagogical University in Yerevan, call for strike

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters breached into the Armenian State Pedagogical University building after marching to Khanjyan Street in Yerevan.

The protesters were chanting calls for a strike inside the building.

Earlier the protesters attempted to enter a high school on the same street. They breached the entrance door but did not enter the building and resumed the march.

Traffic is suspended in a number of busy streets of Yerevan.

Police released a warning saying that such actions can endanger public safety and law enforcement agencies are entitled to use appropriate measures if necessary.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan