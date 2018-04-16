Protesters resist on-duty police officers, ignore orders and block patrol vehicles

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Baghramyan-Orbeli intersection remains closed. Police officers are urging protesters of the sit-in to leave the intersection and allow traffic to be restored.

The protesters refused to comply and continued the sit-in. Shortly afterwards police officers tackled a few protesters and escorted them into a police van. But fellow rally-goers quickly blocked the van from moving, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the scene.

The protesters continue blocking the cars from moving, and even barricaded the road with nearby benches.

Traffic is suspended in a number of busy streets of Yerevan.

Police released a warning saying that such actions can endanger public safety and law enforcement agencies are entitled to use appropriate measures if necessary.

