Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Crowd of protesters block Khanjyan Str. – Vardanants Str. intersection after marching through Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s crowd marched through downtown Yerevan to Khanjyan Street and blocked traffic near the Vardan Mamikonyan statue.

The rally proceeded from France Square through Baghramyan Avenue, then passing Mashtots Avenue, Koryun Street, Charents Street, Heratsi intersection and reaching Khanjyan.

Prior to this police officers removed several protesters who were blocking traffic in the Heratsi Street section.

Traffic is suspended in a number of busy streets of Yerevan.

Police released a warning saying that such actions can endanger public safety.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




