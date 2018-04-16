Yerevan Municipality urges rally participants to refrain from steps on arbitrarily moving and damaging city property

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Municipality urges rally organizers and participants to refrain from steps on arbitrarily moving and damaging the city’s property, the Municipality told Armenpress.

“During the ongoing rallies in the capital cases of arbitrarilly moving and damaging the city’s property, including the garbage bins and benches, have been recorded. At the same time numerous complaints and alerts were received from citizens according to which the rally participants obstruct the normal operation of public transport.

Taking into account the aforementioned, we call on the rally organizers and participants to refrain from steps on arbitrarily moving and damaging the city’s property, as well as hindering the operation of public transport”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan