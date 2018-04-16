Yerevan police issue warning on appropriate measures if public disturbance escalates

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia released a statement saying that the right to a peaceful protest, which however is accompanied by public disturbance, is not absolute and can be subject to restrictions – by appropriate actions of the police as required by the given situation, even up to ceasing the rally, the Yerevan Police Department told ARMENPRESS.

“Since early morning MP Nikol Pashinyan organized an action of blocking several vitally significant streets of Yerevan – suspending traffic and restricting the constitutional right of hundreds of citizens of free movement.

The police is warning that such actions may give way to crimes endangering the life, health or property of citizens”, the statement in part said.

