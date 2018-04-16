Crowd of protesters breach into Yerevan Base Medical College

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters breached into the Yerevan State Base Medical College after blocking traffic in Yerevan downtown.

The crowd caused chaos inside the building, intruding in lecture halls and obstructing the normal functioning of the institution.

Prior to breaching into the college, the crowd was proceeding in the heavily jammed streets of the city.

Traffic is suspended in the section downhill Baghramyan-Proshyan intersection.

Police presence is seen outside the Constitutional Court.

Pashinyan and his crowd walked to Heratsi Street after being notified about a minor brawl between drivers and protesters.

Traffic is suspended in several roads of Yerevan.

