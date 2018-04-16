US actor R Lee Ermey dies aged 74

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Actor R Lee Ermey, known for his role as foul-mouthed Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket, has died at the age of 74, his manager said on Twitter, BBC reports.

"He will be greatly missed by all of us," the message read. "Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed."

Born in 1944 in Kansas, Ermey was a staff sergeant in the marine corps in the 1960s and early 1970s, serving tours in Japan and Vietnam. He also served as a real-life drill instructor.

Ermey later drew on his military experience for his breakout role in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 film Full Metal Jacket, winning a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of a hardened drill instructor putting young marine corps recruits through basic training.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan