Drivers furious as rally blocks traffic in downtown Yerevan, minor brawl ensues with few protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A few dozen protesters clashed with drivers in the Heratsi Str. – Koryun Str. Intersection as opposition MP and his supporters blocked traffic in several parts of downtown Yerevan.

Drivers were furious and were urging the protesters to open the road, but the rally-goers refused and continued obstructing traffic.

A group of drivers exited their vehicles and a brawl took place with protesters.

The situation is currently relatively calmer.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the scene that traffic is still suspended near the Yerevan State Medical University.

