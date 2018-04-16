Queen Elizabeth appoints Prince Harry as Commonwealth youth ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth has appointed Prince Harry as a youth ambassador for the Commonwealth, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Prince Harry’s task will be encouraging young people to use the network of mostly former British colonies to address their challenges.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said more than 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people were under the age of 30.

“Prince Harry will work to create links between young people and youth leaders of the Commonwealth and to encourage them to use Commonwealth platforms to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation,” the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan