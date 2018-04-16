Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Yerevan subway to temporarily cease operations in Baghramyan station for technical reasons


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The transportation department of the Yerevan City Hall said the city’s subway will not make stops at the Baghramyan station due to technical maintenance works at the station.

The City Hall apologized to citizens for the inconvenience.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




