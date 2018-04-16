Rally causes heavy traffic jams in several downtown Yerevan streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a crowd of supporters have blocked several busy streets of Yerevan from the morning of April 16.

As of this moment, traffic is suspended in the following sections: Koryun Street – Abovyan Street intersection, Baghramyan Avenue - Moskovyan Street intersection and France Square.

Heavy traffic jams are reported in nearby streets.

Protesters are blocking traffic by sitting in front of public transportation vehicles, private cars, and even barricaded several sections with garbage bins.

A group of protesters attempted to obstruct metro operations in the Yeritasardakan station, however police intervened.

Police called on opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters to refrain from unlawful actions and maintain public order.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan