Public Radio executive denies opposition MP’s purported version of phone talk

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Mark Grigoryan, CEO of the Public Radio of Armenia, denied MP Pashinyan’s purported version of a phone conversation with himself which took place earlier today.

“Your words and your breach prove that neither you, nor your followers listen to the broadcasts of the Public Radio, because we haven’t boycotted your movement and we have covered everything,” Grigoryan told local media, presenting his conversation with the opposition MP.

During the conversation, Grigoryan also commented the breach in the following way : “It’s the same as protesting outside a pharmacy but going to storm into a bakery”.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a few dozen of his followers held a rally April 14 in the streets of Yerevan, as part of the lawmaker’s My Walk initiative, a walking tour which Pashinyan began earlier from Gyumri city. When the MP arrived to Yerevan, he organized a rally in the Freedom Square, followed by a sit-in at the Square of France in downtown.

As the crowd proceeded through the streets of Yerevan, they suddenly charged onto the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia, breaching into the building and breaking doors in the process.

Shortly after the rally-goers breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia in downtown Yerevan, Police released a statement calling on the crowd to maintain law and order.

“Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan guided the participants of the rally to the Public Radio of Armenia headquarters, which is a strategic structure subject to state protection and is under the protection of police”, the Police HQ said in a statement.

Police said the crowd breached into the building by subduing a police officer on duty at the entrance.

The crowd then went on to break an office door inside the building.

“The on-duty police officer ordered MP Pashinyan to take out the crowd, but the organizer of the rally failed to notify the lawful order to the rally-goers and failed to ensure the normal process of the rally, an obligation under the law on assembly”, the statement said.

Police urged the crowd to immediately vacate the building and maintain law and order.

