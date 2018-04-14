LIVE: UN Security Council emergency meeting on Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia has called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the strikes that US, UK and France carried out in Syria on Saturday, naming the attack "blatant disregard of international law."

By acting without any mandate from the UN Security Council, the US and its allies violate the norms and principles of the international law as well as undermine the authority of the UNSC, the Russian envoy to the UN said, denouncing the strikes launched by the coalition against Syria as “an aggression against a sovereign state," RT reported.

Vassily Nebenzia called the attack "hooliganism" and violations of international law. He said that the two research facilities that were targeted in the strike had been inspected by OPCW who didn't find any traces of chemical weapons there.

US representative to UN Nikki Haley said the response was "justified and proportionate." "The US doesn't draw the red line, but acts the red line she said," she said noting the the strike crippled the Syrian chemical weapons program that US claims exists.

