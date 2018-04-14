Russia submits draft resolution condemning strikes against Syria to UNSC

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council denouncing the missile strikes by the United States and its allies against Syria and demanding that they immediately stop their aggression against the Middle Eastern country, TASS reports.

Russia’s Permanent Envoy at the UN Vasily Nebenzia said the document "is on the table and ready for voting."

The missile strikes are aggravating the humanitarian situation and provoking a new wave of refugees, he said.

"By its actions, the US is increasingly aggravating the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria, bringing sufferings to civilians and actually conniving at terrorists who have been tormenting the Syrian people for seven years and provoking a new wave of refugees from that country and the region as a whole," Nebenzia stressed.

The one-page document, a copy of which has been obtained by TASS, expresses indignation over "the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the United States and its allies, which violates international law and the UN Charter."

The document condemns the Western countries’ actions and demands that they "halt the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic immediately and without any delay" and refrain from further use-of-force actions in violation of the UN Charter.

