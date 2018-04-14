CSTO condemns US-led airstrikes on Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has condemned the joint airstrikes of the US, UK and France on Syria.

The CSTO Permanent Council released a statement saying that the airstrikes are a violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law.

“The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, by protecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, condemns the US missile strikes – with support of Great Britain and France – in the territory of Syria. This is a violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law”, the statement said.

The CSTO also said that the actions of the United States and its allies create a situation which contradicts the efforts for eliminating terror threat in Syria and solving the domestic conflict through political and diplomatic means.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan