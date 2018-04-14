Yerevan drivers furious as rally causes major traffic jams in downtown

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his followers continued the rally after leaving the Public Radio headquarters, the building which they breached into by force.

The rally proceeded through the streets of Yerevan and caused a major traffic jam in the Arshakunyats Avenue near the Circus building in downtown.

Drivers were expressing discontent because the rally caused heavy inconvenience to citizens, including public transportation.

After holding the intersection for about 15 minutes, the rally went on through the Grigor Lusavorich Street and Mashtots Avenue.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a few dozen of his followers held a rally April 14 in the streets of Yerevan, as part of the lawmaker’s My Walk initiative, a walking tour which Pashinyan began earlier from Gyumri city. When the MP arrived to Yerevan, he organized a rally in the Freedom Square, followed by a sit-in at the Square of France in downtown.

As the crowd proceeded through the streets of Yerevan, they suddenly charged onto the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia, breaching into the building and breaking doors in the process.

MP Pashinyan was attempting to calm his supporters down and even apologized to the staff of the office.

The Police earlier issued a statement saying that disturbing the peace at nighttime is a misdemeanor. Law enforcement agencies also noted that the streets which pass through the Square of France are of vital importance for the city, and the sit-ins are causing significant inconvenience for citizens.

Police called on opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his followers to refrain from unlawful conduct.

Shortly after the rally-goers breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia in downtown Yerevan, Police released a statement calling on the crowd to maintain law and order.

“Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan guided the participants of the rally to the Public Radio of Armenia headquarters, which is a strategic structure subject to state protection and is under the protection of police”, the Police HQ said in a statement.

Police said the crowd breached into the building by subduing a police officer on duty at the entrance.

The crowd then went on to break an office door inside the building.

“The on-duty police officer ordered MP Pashinyan to take out the crowd, but the organizer of the rally failed to notify the lawful order to the rally-goers and failed to ensure the normal process of the rally, an obligation under the law on assembly”, the statement said.

Pashinyan subsequently demanded airtime on radio.

“The on-duty police officer had all grounds to believe that an organized assault is being made on the building”.

Police urged the crowd to immediately vacate the building and maintain law and order.

After the statement of the police, Pashinyan and his followers left the building.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan