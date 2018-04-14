Pentagon says West’s strikes successfully hit every target in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The United States, Great Britain and France successfully hit every target in strikes on Syria, Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said at a press briefing, TASS reports.

“The strikes successfully hit all targets”, she said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria firing missile strikes on that country overnight April 14.

The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

No casualties were reported in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack. The Russian defense ministry reported that 110 cruise and air-to-surface missiles had been fired, most of them were shot down by Syria’s air defense units while approaching the targets.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan