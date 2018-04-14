Police call on opposition MP’s crowd to maintain law and order

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Police called on opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his followers to refrain from unlawful conduct.

Shortly after the rally-goers breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia in downtown Yerevan, Police released a statement calling on the crowd to maintain law and order.

“Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan guided the participants of the rally to the Public Radio of Armenia headquarters, which is a strategic structure subject to state protection and is under the protection of police”, the Police HQ said in a statement.

Police said the crowd breached into the building by subduing a police officer on duty at the entrance.

The crowd then went on to break an office door inside the building.

“The on-duty police officer ordered MP Pashinyan to take out the crowd, but the organizer of the rally failed to notify the lawful order to the rally-goers and failed to ensure the normal process of the rally, an obligation under the law on assembly”, the statement said.

Pashinyan subsequently demanded airtime on radio.

“The on-duty police officer had all grounds to believe that an organized assault is being made on the building”.

Police urged the crowd to immediately vacate the building and maintain law and order.

After the statement of the police, Pashinyan and his followers left the building.

