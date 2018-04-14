Crowd of protesters pull out from Public Radio HQ after breach

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his followers have left the headquarters of Public Radio of Armenia after breaching into the building earlier in the day.

The crowd held the building for nearly an hour, demanding airtime.

Executive of the Public Radio agreed to provide airtime to the MP, but at 19:00 specifically. However, the opposition MP did not accept the offer.

Pashinyan instead read his message before reporters who were in the building.

After this, the crowd left the building and resumed the rally in the streets of Yerevan, using loudspeakers to notify about an upcoming rally.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a few dozen of his followers held a rally April 14 in the streets of Yerevan, as part of the lawmaker’s My Walk initiative, a walking tour which Pashinyan began earlier from Gyumri city. When the MP arrived to Yerevan, he organized a rally in the Freedom Square, followed by a sit-in at the Square of France in downtown.

As the crowd proceeded through the streets of Yerevan, they suddenly charged onto the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia, breaching into the building and breaking doors in the process.

Shortly after the rally-goers breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia in downtown Yerevan, Police released a statement calling on the crowd to maintain law and order.

“Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan guided the participants of the rally to the Public Radio of Armenia headquarters, which is a strategic structure subject to state protection and is under the protection of police”, the Police HQ said in a statement.

Police said the crowd breached into the building by subduing a police officer on duty at the entrance.

The crowd then went on to break an office door inside the building.

“The on-duty police officer ordered MP Pashinyan to take out the crowd, but the organizer of the rally failed to notify the lawful order to the rally-goers and failed to ensure the normal process of the rally, an obligation under the law on assembly”, the statement said.

Police urged the crowd to immediately vacate the building and maintain law and order.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan