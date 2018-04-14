UN Security Council to convene extraordinary session on Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary session at Russia’s request after the US, British and French forces conducted air strikes on Syria involving more than 100 missiles, Reuters reports.

The session will launch at 19:00 Yerevan time.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the UN Security Council to hold a meeting on Syria.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria firing missile strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. No casualties were reported in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan