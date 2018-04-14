Armenian community of Damascus keeps high moral-psychological situation, life continues – ethnic Armenian lawmaker

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Damascus, like the other residents of the capital, faced the aggression of the US and its allies. “The moral and psychological situation is high, life continues”, Nora Arissian – ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Syrian Parliament, chair of the Armenia-Syria parliamentary friendship committee, told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the ongoing developments around Syria.

“Unilateral actions or aggression are violations of the principles of the international law that took place outside the UN Security Council, which at the same time is a gross violation of the principles of a sovereign state. It’s over 7 years our people were resisting the international terrorism, and now they resist such aggression. The Syrian people further strengthen the foundations of sovereignty. Today in the morning the squares of the city were full of citizens who were celebrating the victory against the aggression of the US and its allies which didn’t achieve its goal”, the lawmaker said.

She said the Syrian army said in a statement that the US, France and the UK fired missile strikes on Syria in morning hours.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria firing missile strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. No casualties were reported in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan