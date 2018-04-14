Operating energy unit of Armenia’s NPP being upgraded

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The preparation works of the planned repair of the second energy unit of Armenia’s Nuclear Power Plant launched as a result of which the 4th turbo-aggregate of the current energy unit will be suspended on April 14, at 24:00, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the implementation of this project, the actions aimed at increasing the NPP’s safety level will continue and the upgrading works of equipment of machine hall will launch.

The reactor and N3 turbo-aggregate will be suspended on June 1. The reactor of the NPP’s second energy unit will re-launch on August 1, 2018 together with the 4th turbo-aggregate, and the third turbo-aggregate will launch on December 1, 2018.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan