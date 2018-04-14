CSTO to convene extraordinary session of Permanent Council on Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council on April 14 over the current situation around Syria, the CSTO said, Armenpress reports.

The session is being convened by the initiative of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov and the Russian Federation.

The CSTO member states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria firing missile strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. No casualties were reported in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

