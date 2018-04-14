MP Pashinyan, crowd of followers breach into Public Radio HQ in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and a few dozen of his followers held a rally April 14 in the streets of Yerevan, as part of the lawmaker’s My Walk initiative, a walking tour which Pashinyan began earlier from Gyumri city. When the MP arrived to Yerevan, he organized a rally in the Freedom Square, followed by a sit-in at the Square of France in downtown.

As the crowd proceeded through the streets of Yerevan, they suddenly charged onto the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia, breaching into the building and breaking doors in the process.

The Police earlier issued a statement saying that disturbing the peace at nighttime is a misdemeanor. Law enforcement agencies also noted that the streets which pass through the Square of France are of vital importance for the city, and the sit-ins are causing significant inconvenience for citizens.

