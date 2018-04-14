Firing missile strikes on Syrian targets is provocation, aggression against the region – expert on Arabic studies

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Firing missile strikes on Syria’s targets by the US, France and the UK is a provocation and new escalation, Araks Pashayan – expert on Arabic studies, told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the ongoing developments in Syria.

“This, in fact, can be called as an aggression against the region and Syria. Most probably, the Syrian platform is used against Russia and Iran. This is a new wave of escalation in international relations. Of course, each aggression, escalation can lead to counter actions. In any case, I think the further expansion of the military operations can be stopped, perhaps the allies would refrain from that just considering this as a warning. But, of course, it’s too early to speak about the settlement of the crisis, everything seems leads to a new tension”, Araks Pashayan said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan