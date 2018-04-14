US-led attack increases Syria’s resolve to fight terrorism, says President Bashar al-Assad

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held a phone talk with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani during which he said the attack carried out by the US, France and the UK increases Syria’s resolve to fight against terrorism, TASS reports.

“Assad said this aggression will increase the Syrian people’s resolve to fight and crush terrorism in every inch of the country”, the statement said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack. Russia condemned the attack calling it as violation of international law.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan