In Memoriam: Stepan Kocharyan (1928-1997)

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 21 years on, we remember and honor Professor Stepan A. Kocharyan (1928-1997), the acclaimed scholar, Doctor of Philosophy and lecturer. Kocharyan, who was widely known as a political commentator, would turn 90 years old today, on April 14th – but his untimely death at just 69 left many things unfinished. At the time of his passing he was survived by his wife Laura (died 2004) and two children.

In his teenage years, Stepan Kocharyan was among the most distinguished graduates of the International Relations Faculty at Yerevan State University of the year 1951.

After 4 years of PhD studies at the Moscow State University, Kocharyan earned a Doctor’s degree in Yerevan with a thesis defense on “Dialectics and Actuality of War and Peace”.

Following extensive research and in-depth comprehensive education, he began his career as a lecturer of philosophy at various universities and educational institutions in Armenia.

He headed the social and political sciences chair for more than 40 years in different universities across Armenia. One of the highlights his career includes a position at the then-ministry of higher education of Armenia, when he served as the director of the social sciences department.

Throughout his career, he was bestowed with numerous awards and honors for significant contributions and achievements.

Back when the country was still part of the Soviet Union, Kocharyan, a great patriot, was dreaming to see an independent Armenia. His diligence and devotion to public service made him an exemplary personality for the younger generation to look up to.

Later in life, as his health began to deteriorate and he began to suffer resurfacing illnesses, nevertheless Stepan Kocharyan remained dedicated to his vocation, and even at those difficult times, he was still publishing articles, making public appearances and even lecturing at the university.

For many years he hosted International Panorama, a TV program bringing insightful political commentaries from around the world.

Kocharyan, a master public speaker, was known for his eloquent speech and artistic rhetoric, which appealed and charmed various audiences in all dimensions, TV, Radio, and even student circles.

His patriotism was displayed in all forms, taking pride in each success and achievement of Armenia or his fellow countrymen – from joyful moments of sports victories, up to serious scientific breakthroughs and notable cultural milestones.

He was overwhelmed with joy and excitement when Armenia declared independence from the USSR in 1991. He was proud and happy with the victories of the people of Nagorno Karabakh in the Liberation War.

Many of his articles on international affairs were published in Armenian newspapers and magazines on a regular basis. In addition to articles, Kocharyan is known for writing dozens of books on international relations.

Stepan Kocharyan held nationwide public lectures in different parts of Armenia, ranging from rural regions to towns and cities. He was in high demand by various educational institutions, cultural centers and other social venues to make an appearance and provide his analysis.

Years of TV broadcasts brought him widespread popularity among the public. Passersby would even approach Stepan Kocharyan on the streets to inquire on the latest developments or simply ask various questions of interest – moments which the scholar greatly enjoyed.

But in addition to the highly responsible positions he held throughout his career, he was also a very forthcoming man who enjoyed getting together with friends, playing musical instruments, having fun, and cheering for his favorite football club – Yerevan’s Ararat. His love for football also prompted him to take on a new professional endeavor – hosting a radio show as a sports commentator.

In 1975, Stepan Kocharyan was posted to Cuba when the Caribbean island country was a close ally of the Soviet Union. Kocharyan would deliver bilingual (Spanish and Russian) lectures at the University of Santiago De Cuba – the country’s second largest city.

He authored numerous monographs, scientific and research articles on international relations, namely on issues concerning war and peace.

He was engaged in large scale social activities at Gitelik (meaning knowledge in Armenian) – an association working in the field of education and knowledge.

Stepan Kocharyan is remembered by his family, colleagues and friends as a loving husband, a caring father and grandfather, devoted and diligent professional.