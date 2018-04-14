Life in Syria’s Aleppo in its normal course - ethnic Armenian lawmaker Jirair Reisian

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The life in Syria’s Aleppo is in its normal course, the residents are engaged in their daily activities, ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Syrian Parliament Jirair Reisian told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the missile strikes delivered on Syria overnight April 14 by the US, France and the UK.

“Of course, the situation is concerning, and everyone wants full peace, but this missile strike caused no change in our activities. We continue living normally. I can only state that during these eight years, facing many difficulties, the people stood together with the Syrian army, today as well they support the army with all possible means striving to continue their life and restoring the country”, Jirair Reisian said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launched a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

