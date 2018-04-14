French President Macron not to cancel Russia visit scheduled in May

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia, scheduled in May, will take place, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, TASS reports.

“This visit is not questioned”, the minister said.

During the visit Macron is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan