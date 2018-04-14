RPA Board makes decision: RPA faction of Parliament to officially nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Republican Party’s Executive Body and Board was held in Tsakhkadzor on April 14, the RPA told Armenpress.

The Executive Body by the proposal of First Vice-President of the party Karen Karapetyan made a decision to submit party President Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia to the RPA Board.

During the session of the Board the decision of the Executive Body has been presented by RPA First Vice-President Karen Karapetyan. The Board discussed the issue and unanimously supported the candidacy.

On April 16 the RPA faction of the Parliament will officially nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister of Armenia.

