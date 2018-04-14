Turkey’s Incirlik base not used during missile strikes on Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag said the Incirlik base was not used during the missile strikes delivered on Syria by the US, France and the UK, reports Armenpress.

“The Turkish and US chiefs of staff were in contact upon the order placed by presidents Erdogan and Trump before the attack on Syrian targets”, the Turkish deputy PM said on Twitter.

He also informed that earlier Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with the US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin over the developments in Syria.

