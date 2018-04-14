Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a decree on extending the state of emergency for another three months, RIA Novosti reports.

The decree enters into force on April 14. According to the decree, the country’s military forces and police receive all powers for fight against terrorism and ensuring security across the country.

Reuters reports Egypt first imposed the current state of emergency in April 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45 people. It was extended in July and again in October then January.

