Russia calls on UN Security Council to convene extraordinary session: Putin on US strikes against Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia calls on the UN Security Council to hold an extraordinary session over the US’ and its allies’ missile strikes delivered on Syria overnight April 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The United States and its allies fired missile strikes against military and civilian targets in Syria by violating the UN’s norms and international law. It was an attack against a sovereign state which is at the forefront of fight against terrorism”, the Russian leader said.

The United States, Great Britain and France launch a joint operation against Syria opening missle strikes on that country overnight April 14. The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week. According to the Russian media reports, there are no casualties in the Syrian side, but three people were injured in the attack.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan