Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, dies aged 86

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Milos Forman, the Czech-born movie director who found fame in Hollywood with the Oscar-winning classics “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” has died at the age of 86 on April 13, Reuters reports citing Czech news agency CTK.

Forman died on Friday in the United States after a short illness, his wife, Martina, told CTK.

His other notable work included the rock musical “Hair” in 1979, “Ragtime” in 1981 and “The People vs Larry Flint” in 1996, which was nominated for an Academy Award that year.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan