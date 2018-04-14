President of Artsakh meets with young farmers in Araksavan settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 13 met with a group of young farmers in Araksavan settlement, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues relating to agriculture development were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan said agriculture is one of the traditional branches of the country’s economy, considering the engagement of the youth potential as one of the key basis for ensuring constant agricultural development.

The meeting was also attended by state minister Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan